Small North Carolina town prepares for flood catastrophe again

Residents of Fair Bluff, NC look down at the Lumber river as it continues to rise. The town began evacuation ahead of expected major flooding of the Lumber River on Sunday. The town of less than 600 experienced flooding in Matthew that devestated their community. September 16, 2018.
Fair Bluff Mayor Billy Hammond looks out over his town that is expected to flood again in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
Sergeant Adam Chapman with the North Carolina National Guard 171st Engineers from St. Pauls, N.C. prepares to begin evacuations in the town of Fair Bluff on Sunday. The town of less than 600 experienced flooding in Matthew that devestated their community. September 16, 2018.
Helped by the Fair Bluff Fire Rescue and the N.C. National Guard 117th Engineers, residents of Fair Bluff, NC began evacuation ahead of expected major flooding of the Lumber River on Sunday. The town of less than 600 experienced flooding in Matthew that devestated their community. September 16, 2018.
Matt Turner, a volunteer for the town Fire Rescue helps with the evacuation of the town on Sunday. “This feels like round two from Hurricane Matthew,” he said. “This river will get you if you’re not careful.”
North Carolina House Representative Brendon Jones (R-Fair Bluff) ties yellow tape to the homes of residents who evacuated on Sunday. The Fair Bluff Fire Rescue were helped by the N.C. National Guard in going from home to home checking on evacuation plans and offering shelter. The town of less than 600 experienced flooding in Matthew that devestated their community. September 16, 2018.
Neighbors gather on the streets of Fair Bluff, NC to talk about the river levels and the expected flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence. Evacuations began ahead of expected major flooding of the Lumber River on Sunday. The town of less than 600 experienced flooding in Matthew that devestated their community. September 16, 2018.
A residents of Fair Bluff, NC evacuates his home ahead of expected major flooding of the Lumber River on Sunday. The town of less than 600 experienced flooding in Matthew that devestated their community. September 16, 2018.
Members of Fair Bluff Fire Rescue go door to door asking residents if they want to evacuate on Sunday afternoon.The town of less than 600 experienced flooding in Matthew that devestated their community. September 16, 2018.
Anthony Spivey of Fair Bluff places a stick into the ground to watch water levels as the Lumber River rises.
