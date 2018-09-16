Post-Florence: When will trash services reopen in Horry County?

The City of Myrtle Beach announced Sunday that regular trash pick-up will not return until Wednesday, giving solid waste crews a chance to focus on cleaning up debris from Tropical Storm Florence.
North Myrtle Beach’s sanitation services will be on regular schedule for the week. The City of Conway also expects to resume on Monday as scheduled.
The Horry County Solid Waste Authority is set to reopen its landfill Monday, potentially opening the door for trash services to resume this week.
Horry County does not provide trash services, and it is up to the individual service providers when they will begin operations. While individual trash services may choose to not restart pickup, the landfill, located on Highway 90, reopening at least gives them the option.
The landfill is where Horry County trash goes after being collected, and its closure was the reason G, G & G Garbage Collecting Services decided to close before the storm hit.
While many offices remain closed Sunday, customers living in unincorporated Horry County should contact their trash services provider for more information on when pick-up will resume.
In addition, the Horry County Solid Waste Authority announced on its Facebook that the all area recycling centers will also reopen Monday.
