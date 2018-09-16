Surfers take advantage of the waves in Garden City Beach as Hurricane Florence approaches the coast. The storm is expected make landfall Thursday evening.
Tornado warning issued for Horry County

By Stephanie Pedersen

spedersen@thesunnews.com

September 16, 2018 11:54 AM

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Horry County until 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

The warning includes west central Columbus and north central Horry counties, according to the National Weather Service.

At 12:55 p.m. Sunday, “a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Allsbrook, or 11 miles northeast of Conway, moving north at 35 mph,” according to the National Weather Service.

Another severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was 2 miles southwest of Tabor City, N.C., the NWS reported.

Locations impacted by the warning include Loris, Fair Bluff, Cherry Grove, Allsbrook, Green Sea, Cerro Gordo and Loris Community Hospital.

