Tornado warning issued for Horry County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Horry County until 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
The warning includes west central Columbus and north central Horry counties, according to the National Weather Service.
At 12:55 p.m. Sunday, “a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Allsbrook, or 11 miles northeast of Conway, moving north at 35 mph,” according to the National Weather Service.
Another severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was 2 miles southwest of Tabor City, N.C., the NWS reported.
Locations impacted by the warning include Loris, Fair Bluff, Cherry Grove, Allsbrook, Green Sea, Cerro Gordo and Loris Community Hospital.
