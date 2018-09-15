Curfews lifted for some, still in effect for others on the Grand Strand on Saturday

After three consecutive nights with curfews because of Hurricane Florence, the City of Myrtle Beach will not enact a curfew Saturday night.
Horry County and the municipalities of North Myrtle Beach, Conway and Surfside Beach still have curfews in effect because of the storm, which was reclassified from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Friday.
Curfews imposed by Conway, North Myrtle Beach and Horry County, which includes all unincorporated areas of the county, are in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. They began Thursday and are continuing until further notice. Myrtle Beach’s curfew was in place overnight Thursday and Friday.
Surfside Beach has a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. that began Thursday and continues until further notice.
North Myrtle Beach stated its curfew is meant to protect residents, minimize the potential for looting and other crimes, and keep roadways clear for emergency personnel, and it includes patronizing restaurants after 7 p.m.
Violators of curfews risk misdemeanor charges and arrests.
Comments