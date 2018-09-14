Florence’s flooding rains to make storm ‘worse than people think’ in Myrtle Beach, resident says

A Myrtle Beach resident thinks Hurricane Florence's flooding rains are going to make the storm "a little bit worse than people think." Wind and rain started battering the area Friday morning, but hurricane conditions are expected later in the day.
