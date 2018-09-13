Remaining on the Strand and need something? See what businesses are open Thursday.

Even as Hurricane Florence was approaching the Grand Strand, a few businesses remained open Thursday to serve the area’s residents.
Below is a running list of businesses that were still open as of Thursday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach area. If you know of an open business we should add to this list, please email us at sneditors@thesunnews.com.
Donut Man - South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach
Foster’s Cafe and Bar - North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach from 4-9 p.m.
Jimmagan’s sports bar - North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach
Ernie’s Hometown Diner - Main St. in Loris
Gator’s Liquor - U.S. 17 in Surfside Beach
ABC Liquor Store - U.S. 501 in Aynor
Foster’s owner Don Fonda said he wants to limit his down time as much as possible while also giving locals a place to go.
“I can’t afford to be shut down for five days and who knows what’s going to happen with the power situation when it does hit,” Fonda said. “We stayed and there are a lot of people who stayed here as well. All the restaurants are closed and I might as well take advantage of it and give people a place to eat who might not want to cook at home.”
Fonda said he was trying to adhere to Myrtle Beach’s curfew when he set his closing time at 9 p.m., as he was basing the time on the city’s curfew on Wednesday.
Ernie Ross, owner of the Ernie’s Hometown Diner, said he plans to remain open as long as Hurricane Florence allows him to.
“People are still working, and they gotta eat,” Ross said. “. . . I have a rubber duck and dinghy to get here if I have too.”
Ross said his restaurant will be shut down by a power outage, but he would hope to be among the first to regain power so he can “start serving the troops again.”
