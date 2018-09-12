Local agencies say they have food supplies for emergency command, responders

Local agencies say they loaded up on supplies and can provide food and water to first responder and those working in emergency command during the storm.
Horry County Spokeswoman Kelly Moore said the county’s Office of Emergency Management is a year-round operation and they stock food as part of the efforts. So there will be snacks and water for those at the county’s Emergency Operations Center.
The county also has contracts with local groups who can provide food for during the storm or after, Moore said.
Myrtle Beach Spokesman Mark Kruea said the city’s emergency command center is at a firehouse where “firefighters are known to take care” of each other by providing food and cooking their own meal.
Some of the city employees are waiting out the storm at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center which has a kitchen and there are contractors or groups that will provide food, Kruea said. There is a similar set up for first responders.
Kruea added the city has enough food for its employees to crews to make it through the hurricane.
Comments