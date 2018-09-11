What does Florence mean for people in a Horry County detention center?

As thousands evacuate Horry County, inmates at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center will be staying put.
The prison, built to withstand 130 mph winds, will remain in a lock downed state for the duration of Hurricane Florence. Brooke Holden with Horry County Sheriff’s Office said this means that prisoners will remain indoors at all times.
That said, the prison will continue to operate securely while still providing food, laundry and other services for the inmates. J. Reuben Long has generators to keep the power and stored food to keep the prison running for a while.
The prison will be staffed through two shifts of workers. While shift is working, the other will be allowed to rest for the duration of the storm.
While many prisons will continue to operate, The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia reported that over 900 prisoners in the Indian Creek Correctional Center will be relocated because of the storm.
Horry County does have a mandatory evacuation for residents.
