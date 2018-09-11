One structure burned, seven damaged after heavily involved fire at Ocean Lakes

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Ocean Lakes Campground Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department.
The heavily involved structure fire, at 6001 S. Kings Highway, involved a two-story house burned quickly, Barb Krumm, director of marketing and PR, said . It was an annual lease site, so no one was in the house at the time of the fire, Krumm said.
Seven houses adjacent to the structure did receive heat damage, but the structures that burned is not salvageable, Krumm said.
At this time Krumm said they do not know what started the fire, but Ocean Lakes Campground did have a pump truck on site before fire officials arrived.
“We’re just glad no one was hurt,” Krumm said.
Ocean Lakes did not allow media through the property to witness the damage. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
