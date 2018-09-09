Should I book hotel before evacuation order for Hurricane Florence in Horry County?

An evacuation order has not been called for Horry County, yet emergency officials are asking residents to start preparing for the possibility of a strike from Hurricane Florence.
It seems residents along the Carolina coast are listening because inland hotels are booking up ahead of the storm that could be a Category 4 before landfall.
Hurricane Florence is predicted to hit somewhere in the Carolinas early Friday morning. The path still could change.
As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, bookings.com was showing the booking percentage for the following locations:
- Columbia — 86 percent booked
- Macon, Ga. — 67 percent booked
- Augusta, Ga. — 80 percent booked
- Asheville, N.C. — 84 percent booked
- Atlanta, Ga. — 34 percent booked
The bookings are for Wednesday through Saturday.
Comments