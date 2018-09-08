Myrtle Beach man dies days after vehicle wreck

A 76-year-old man died Friday from injuries sustained in a vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 17 Bypass and Kings Road in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, according to a release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
Gerald Lindsay of Myrtle Beach died from injuries suffered in the crash at 7:45 p.m. at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, the release states. The wreck occurred at 2 p.m., Fowler said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295
Comments