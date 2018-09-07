This new cafe recently opened its doors in The Market Common

The Market Common has a new breakfast spot, located in 810 Bowling.

Liz Callaway’s 810 Cafe & Sweets opened about two weeks ago by the WRNN radio personality. The spot opens at 6:30 a.m. every day, serving coffee and espresso, tea, smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and pizza and pastries.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“There’s kind of something for everyone,” said Ellie Spencer, morning general manager and cafe manager at 810.

While the cafe was not originally in the plans for new bowling alley, located at 1220 Moser Drive in the former Piggly Wiggly location, Spencer said the spot is perfect for a cafe.

SHARE COPY LINK The new space will be larger than the North Myrtle Beach location housing 20 lanes, a sports bar and dining area, an arcade and several big screen TVs.

“When people come out of Market Common on their way to work, we’re really easy to pull in and pull right out with their coffee and stuff in the morning,” Spencer said.

810 Bowling opened on June 14, featuring bowling, billiards, board games and more. The 43,000-square foot entertainment center is the second along the Grand Strand, and larger than 710 Bowling in North Myrtle Beach.

“Come try us out and bring people down,” Spencer said. “We have a nice little seating area where people can come and bring their laptops and connect to the WiFi if they wanted to and just sip their latte and do their work.”