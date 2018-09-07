Will you be ‘somewhere on a beach’ in June? CCMF names 2nd headliner for 2019

Will he be drunk on a plane as he flies to Myrtle Beach for the fifth annual Carolina Country Music Festival?
We’re not sure.
But he will definitely be somewhere on a beach as a CCMF headliner in June.
Dierks Bentley will take the stage at the 2019 CCMF three-day concert series in Myrtle Beach.
From Phoeniz, Arizona, Bentley’s music career started in 2003 and his single “What Was I Thinking’” hit number one on the charts. Bentley released a 13-song album in June, featuring the single “Woman, Amen.”
The country star is the second headliner to be announced in the line up. In July, CCMF first announced Alabama as one of the 30 plus country music performers who will perform next year.
The 2019 concert series kicked off in 2015 in Myrtle Beach, bringing in more than 20,000 guests. The outdoor fest is at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, 812 N. Ocean Blvd., from June 6-9, 2019.
A variety of ticket packages are available for online purchase. Tickets include general admission for $159, main stage VIP for $379, three- and four-day passes and ultimate CCMF experience for $2,299. Payment plans are available.
For more information, visit www.ccmf.com.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
