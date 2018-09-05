People stuck in hospital elevator after vehicle crashes into power lines

A vehicle crashed into power lines Wednesday morning and has caused power outages at a Little River hospital, said Battalion Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue.
People are stuck in elevators at McLeod Seacoast Hospital after a vehicle struck power lines on Highway 9, Fowler said. The crash also caused fire alarms to activate at the hospital.
Highway 9 in front of the hospital is shut down, Fowler said.
It’s unknown if there are any injuries in the crash.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and Santee Cooper are on scene assisting.
Santee Cooper’s website said 2 p.m. is the estimated time for power restoration.
