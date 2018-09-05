Chicken bog and Gullah classics: Have you tried this new Conway restaurant?

A new Conway restaurant is serving up traditional southern and Gullah dishes and the sweet tea is included with the price.
Located right outside downtown on Church Street, Ms. Margaret’s Soul Food and Restaurant and Catering opened its doors on Aug. 15.
Before opening each day, the restaurant posts on its Facebook page what it is offering each day as lunch and dinner specials. It has even offered a regional favorite, chicken bog. It also has other fried staples like fried chicken and fried flounder.
Owner Margaret Harriott is local to the area. She attended culinary school in 2005 and began to cater at the same time.
“Catering was never the goal, the goal was to have a full restaurant,” Harriott said.
She saved up to make her dream of owning a restaurant a reality. She said the experience has been busy, but it’s a “good tired.”
On the restaurant’s website, Harriott said her goal is to be a part of the community and to offer an elegant dining experience while also making people feel comfortable.
“When I say real southern cooking, I say fresh ingredients,” Harriott said. “Stuff you would get on Sunday at your grandmother’s house.”
The catering menu can be found on Ms. Margaret’s website.
Harriott said it is a lot work to run the restaurant but she is proud of he accomplishments. And customer reviews on Facebook and Yelp are overwhelmingly positive.
The restaurant will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. The weekend hours are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“When they leave, they come back and see us,” Harriott said. “That’s a requirement.”
Harriott’s long-term goals are to be debt free by the summer of 2019 and to help establish a scholarship for single parents in the area.
Comments