Famous YouTubers have fun with Myrtle Beach Safari’s 9,000-pound elephant

A famous YouTube couple recently visited Myrtle Beach for a one-of-a-kind birthday surprise — splashing around with a 9,000-pound elephant at Myrtle Beach Safari.
Austin McBroom, along with his fiancee Catherine Paiz, run The ACE Family YouTube channel. Their channel has over 11 million subscribers and includes videos of “crazy experiences, challenges, pranks, and fun family times” with their daughter Elle, its description says.
The couple traveled to Myrtle Beach with Exotic Animal Specialist Mike Holston, also known as the “The Real Tarzann,” who captivates his millions of followers on social media with animal pictures and video, according to Myrtle Beach Safari’s Creative Content Coordinator Nicholas Balestracci.
“Austin wanted to surprise Catherine for her birthday by meeting an elephant,” Balestracci told The Sun News. “Austin asked Tarzann where he could do it and he led the ACE Family to the Myrtle Beach Safari ... the only place in North America you can interact with an elephant like they did.”
Balestracci, who captured the couple posing with the wildlife preserve’s baby tigers and Bubbles the elephant, said they visited the attraction on Sunday.
Bubbles is a 34-year-old African Elephant that was rescued in the 1980s after her herd was killed for their ivory, according to the safari’s website.
McBroom posted the picture of him on top of Bubbles on Twitter, calling it a “once in a lifetime experience” and added that his favorite animal is now an elephant.
Paiz tweeted her birthday surprise at Myrtle Beach Safari was one of the best days of her life.
“Thank you for making a dream of mine come true,” she said to McBroom on Twitter.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments