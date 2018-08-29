2019 Wings Over Myrtle Beach air show canceled

The 2019 Wings Over Myrtle Beach air show has been canceled, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

According to the post, Horry County and Myrtle Beach International Airport officials told JLC AirShow Management on Aug. 21 that an agreement will not be approved.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A letter from Horry County to JLC AirShow management reads, “As the result of airfield constraints, anticipated construction projects, and other ongoing issues, please be advised that Horry County cannot consent to any airshow renewal options as contemplated in that Agreement for professional Services between Horry County and JLC Airshow Management, LLC.”

The show, which was scheduled for May 4-5, 2019, was going to feature the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.

“Team JLC would like to say THANK-YOU to the Myrtle Beach and Horry County community that worked so hard to make the 2018 air show a successful event,” the Facebook post reads.

Last year, the United States Navy Blue Angels flew over Myrtle Beach for the first air show, which attracted more than 120,000 people, according to organizers.

Over the weekend issues arose including issues with a shuttle service that was implemented to drive people from Fantasy Harbor to the airport.

The long lines resulted in several unused tickets that were purchased for the Saturday performance. Organizers worked with county officials to allow people to use those tickets on Sunday and to improve the shuttle system.