Water main break could leave some Conway homes without water for six hours

A water main break with the main transmission line in Conway is expected to cause water issues for about six hours, according to a Conway press release.
The line feeds water into the City of Conway.
At the moment Conway Public Utility crews are trying to figure out what caused the problem. Equipment to begin repairs is being staged on Crabtree Canal Bridge off Cultra Road, according the release.
The break will affect between 20 to 30 residencies and business near the M.L Brown Public Safety building on Main Street in Conway.
“We are asking business owners and homeowners in that area to please be patient as crews work quickly to repair the line,” the release said.
