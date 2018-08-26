Coroner names victims of drownings in Myrtle Beach, police investigating

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified two victims from drowning incidents in Myrtle Beach.
Zerihun Wolde of Silver Spring, Maryland died after being transported to Grand Strand Regional Hospital on Friday, said deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden. The incident happened on the beach at 9th Avenue South, she said.
Joe Kapusta, 73, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, was transported to Grand Strand on Saturday after an incident at 30th Avenue North, McSpadden said.
Myrtle Beach police is investigating both incidents.
McSpadden said there were also two “medical events” on Friday in Cherry Grove and another near 20th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. She said the events were not drownings.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments