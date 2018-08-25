Myrtle Beach sports bar closes less than a year after opening

Bench Warmers Grill & Tap Room, located next to Mellow Mushroom off 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, has closed its doors for good.

Former general manager Jessica Cooke confirmed to The Sun News on Saturday that the sports bar’s last day of operation was Wednesday. She said the owner, who is based in Colorado, deemed there wasn’t enough business and has put the building up for sale.

Bench Warmers opened in early 2018 in the building that formerly housed the Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery, which closed Nov. 15, 2017, about 13 months after opening.

Cooke said the closing has left 25 people, including herself, looking for new jobs.

