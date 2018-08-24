‘She knew so many people:’ Longtime Sun News columnist and Conway native passes away

A longtime freelancer and columnist for The Sun News passed away Friday afternoon of a terminal Illness.
Peggy Mishoe was 77.
The lifelong Conway resident had a love for writing and for her community, said her son Denny Green.
“She was very independent, very smart,” said Green. “She was a great mom and so many in the community know her. She knew so many people. Everything she wrote was about the community, about a veteran or about a school teacher, all of her stories were about that.”
She got her start at The Sun News freelancing, Green said, and then went on to work as a columnist for more than 30 years.
“Peggy Mishoe’s byline will be familiar to long-time readers of The Sun News’ weekly Neighbors sections,” said former Sun News executive editor Carolyn Murray. “She provided regular columns along with profiles of the unsung people who make up this county, plus coverage of meetings and community events. Her contributions provided an important touchstone for readers, giving them insight into the rich history of our area.”
Green said his mother loved Conway and attended services at Good Hope Baptist Church, adding that her family had been in the area for generations.
“This was home,” he said. “I think that’s why she poured so much into her column. It’s easy to sit down and write stuff, it’s hard to sit down and write stuff that means something.
“She just got to make money doing what she loved.”
Mishoe is survived by her son Denny Green, daughter-in-law Terry Green and granddaughters Samantha Green and Nikki Shelton.
