One night, two burglaries, one arrest by Horry County cops

Two side-by-side Loris locations were robbed on Aug. 19 near the same time, and Horry County Police have made one arrest.
Dock Raymond Ward was arrested on burglary charges in connection to the break-ins, according to an Horry County Police press release.
Around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 19, police were called to a Loris home because a man was looking into the windows. A victim told police the man proceeded to kick down the back door and point a gun at them, demanding cash and the victim’s car keys, according to the release.
The man is then reported to have ran out of the house.
Near 10:40 p.m., police were responding to Sunny Stop, where security cameras suddenly stopped working. While responding, the officers learned that there was an alarm activation at the shop, the police report says.
Dispatchers told the officers going to the scene that the house next to the Sunny Stop was being robbed.
According to police reports, Ward is being held in North Carolina for unrelated charges. Capt. John Harrelson said in a press release that Ward will be sent back to Horry County as soon as possible.
He will face burglary, kidnapping, malicious damages and armed robbery charges for the home break-in. In addition, he will face burglary, malicious damages and grand larceny charges for the Sunny Stop break-in.
