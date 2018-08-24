Part of Myrtle Beach shore closed after reported drowning call

Horry County and Myrtle Beach EMS responded to a possible drowning call around 3p.m. Friday at 21st Avenue South in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler.
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Jonathan Evans said crews were on scene at the location performing CPR on a patient, but couldn’t confirm if it was related to drowning.
Evans said crews pulled a patient from the water but couldn’t offer details on the patient. He said the person would be transported to the hospital.
“They’ll definitely transport them,” he said.
At the scene, double red flags were being posted, and lifeguards were telling swimmers to get out of the ocean.
A sign at the beach says double red flags mean the water is closed to the public.
The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a beach hazards statement in effect all day Friday due to longshore currents, which can sweep swimmers along the shore and away from the area of the beach where they started swimming from.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments