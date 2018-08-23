Swim advisory issued for part of North Myrtle Beach

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a temporary swim advisory Wednesday for part of North Myrtle Beach.
The affected area is 200 feet above and below 17th Avenue South.
DHEC issues a temporary swim advisory if bacteria levels are elevated above state and federal standards.
It’s okay to wade and fish in the affected areas, but DHEC says people should avoid going under the surface to avoid swallowing water.
In addition, DHEC says that people with open cuts or wounds should avoid the area entirely.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
