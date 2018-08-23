Swimming in Grand Strand swashes and ocean outfalls unsafe

Swimming in swashes and ocean outfalls along the Grand Strand is unsafe as water may contain high levels of bacteria after heavy rains.
Swim advisory issued for part of North Myrtle Beach

By Christian Boschult

August 23, 2018 05:44 PM

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a temporary swim advisory Wednesday for part of North Myrtle Beach.

The affected area is 200 feet above and below 17th Avenue South.

DHEC issues a temporary swim advisory if bacteria levels are elevated above state and federal standards.

It’s okay to wade and fish in the affected areas, but DHEC says people should avoid going under the surface to avoid swallowing water.

In addition, DHEC says that people with open cuts or wounds should avoid the area entirely.

