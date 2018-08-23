Baby abandoned in Georgetown, hearing scheduled

A baby born Wednesday was abandoned by her parents and given to medical professionals at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital the same day, according to the Georgetown Department of Social Services.

The infant was turned over to the hospital under “Daniel’s Law” that allows biological parents to turn their unwanted children over to “safe havens,” designated as hospitals, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, emergency medical stations or a house of worship during staffed hours.

DSS says the baby born Wednesday is a white female weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces and 19.5 inches long, and is now under DSS custody.





A first court hearing to determine the baby’s future is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2018 at Georgetown County Family Court, 401 Cleland St., Georgetown, SC 29440.

DSS says anyone claiming parental rights regarding the infant must do so at the hearing.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian