Kroger is jumping on the plastic bag ban. This is when they want to be rid of them

Kroger Co. is the latest outlet to ban plastic bags from stores.

The national grocery store chain announced the decision to phase out plastic bags by 2025, the Associated Press reported.

Along the Grand Strand, there are four Kroger stores — Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet and North Myrtle Beach. Nationally, there are 2,800 Kroger grocery stores.

Locally, Surfside Beach was the first municipality to ban plastic bags from stores. The decision spurred conversations in North Myrtle Beach and the City of Georgetown.

Across South Carolina, Hilton Head Island, Beaufort County, the Isle of Palms, Folly Beach and Bluffton have banned plastic bags from their stores and restaurants.

This summer, restaurants across the Grand Strand have joined in Strand - Strawless Summer. By June, more than 200 restaurants had joined the movement. Along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, several restaurants switched from plastic straws to paper ones.

According to Felix Turner, with Kroger media relations, a schedule has not been released for when local stores will be impacted by the decision.