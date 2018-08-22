This Myrtle Beach motel opened in 1963. Now, it’s set for a grand reopening

The Waikiki Village Retro Hotel is officially set to reopen next week after it was closed for renovations.
The hotel, located at 1500 S. Ocean Blvd., was built in 1963, and is now surrounded by high-rise hotels like the Landmark Resort.
Now, the iconic hotel is set to open Aug. 27. At 4:30 p.m. the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The restoration has focused on repainting the walls and placing wallpaper and artwork in rooms. Walking into the motel, guests will be met with bright blue and yellow walls lining the balcony. Once inside, the rooms have a retro feel, lined with wallpaper, warm colors and artwork.
Robert Lewis, a partner of Retro Hotel Waikiki 1 LLC, has been leading the project, hoping to bring the building back to its former glory.
