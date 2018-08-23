What’s going on with that shopping center? Why a MB complex hasn’t broken ground

A long anticipated shopping center in Myrtle Beach has yet to break ground.

The center, which could house Hobby Lobby, Starbucks and Burlington, according to renderings, was last discussed August 2017 at the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board.

In 2017, Academy Sports also appeared to be part of the center, renderings showed.

Now, the project is hinging on pinning down stores like Academy Sports to have the “right mix” of stores in the center,” said Brian Wurst, vice president and design leader for LS3P in Charleston.

In plans for the site, five big-box stores will be built along with two spots for restaurants and independent retail stores, located at the former Phillips Seafood restaurant next to Myrtle Waves and the Hollywood Wax Museum.

At the August 2017 meeting, officials said plans submitted resembled a “comfortable southern living style,” with window boxes for plants and benches, offering a welcoming environment.

In order to move forward with construction, representatives from Burroughs & Chapin, who is heading the project, and LS3P would have to go back to CAB for final approval on each building, lighting and landscaping.

According to Wurst, Burroughs & Chapin has not commissioned the company to do any further work on the project.

Burroughs & Chapin said there is no update on the project at this time. Myrtle Beach Construction Service officials said no permits have been issued for work to begin.