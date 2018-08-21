Myrtle Beach Police name additional suspect in human trafficking case

Myrtle Beach is looking for a woman who helped traffic a minor through the Myrtle Beach area and is asking for the public’s help finding the suspect.

Police ask for any information related to Phylicia King’s whereabouts. The agency has warrants for her arrest. Officers made the announcement on Tuesday but did not provide additional details or a photograph of King.

The investigation has already resulted in the arrest of Mark Cortez Spicer.





People with information on King’s location or about human trafficking in general are asked to call Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1382.

Police said Spicer, 23, and King stayed in an Ocean Boulevard Budget Inn with the unidentified victim. They made her perform sex acts in exchange for money at a couple locations in Myrtle Beach, the victim said.

The victim said Spicer was benefiting from the funds.