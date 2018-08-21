Ambulance-involved crash reported in Myrtle Beach

A Myrtle Beach ambulance was hit while transporting a patient Tuesday morning at a Kings Highway intersection, authorities said.
Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach Police Department said there was one patient in the ambulance, which was in route to the hospital. Two Myrtle Beach Fire Department personnel were treated for minor injuries, said Lt. Jon Evans with MBFD.
At least one vehicle and an ambulance collided at 38th Avenue North and Kings Highway, Vest said. The crash was reported about 9:30 a.m.
Vest said lanes are still open.
Myrtle Beach police will be investigating the collision.
