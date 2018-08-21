Food trucks are coming to Conway. Is Let’s Ride Barbecue the next in line?

Rivertown folk, a barbecue joint could be coming to an area near you. Literally.

Let’s Ride BBQ food truck is looking to operate in the Conway, and is seeking approval from city council members.

The head chef, Rich Grow, said he grew up cooking with his mom. He moved to Horry County about seven years ago from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He said his family spent three years eating nothing but barbecue as he worked on perfecting his recipe.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

His uses the standards like chili powder and garlic, but added some twists like smoking the meat with pecan wood. He cooks on an 18-foot long smoker.

The smoker that Rich Grow cooks his meat on. Rich Grow

Conway City Council members were presented with information about the food truck during a workshop at its Monday meeting. While nothing was decided, council members told Grow that they’re excited to try his barbecue.

“I can’t wait to taste it,” Mayor Barbara Blain Bellamy said during a council workshop.

Food trucks were recently allowed to operate in the City of Conway in designated areas.

Let’s Ride currently operates in Myrtle Beach. On Facebook, it has top reviews from customers who say its one of the best sandwiches in town.