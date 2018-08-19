Local

August 19, 2018 6:43 PM

Police seeking public’s help in identifying man who used counterfeit cash

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say used a counterfeit bill at a convenience store located at the intersection of 74th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, according to a department Facebook post.

A white male was caught on surveillance video entering the store and purchasing items with a counterfeit $20 bill, the post says. The suspect then tried to attempt the same action the next day, police say.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Kristi Muhlbaier at 843-918-1486.

David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

View more video

Local