Police seeking public’s help in identifying man who used counterfeit cash

Myrtle Beach police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say used a counterfeit bill at a convenience store located at the intersection of 74th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, according to a department Facebook post.
A white male was caught on surveillance video entering the store and purchasing items with a counterfeit $20 bill, the post says. The suspect then tried to attempt the same action the next day, police say.
Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Kristi Muhlbaier at 843-918-1486.
David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295
