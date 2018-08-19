Here’s how you can meet Paula Deen in Myrtle Beach

Do you want to meet celebrity chef Paula Deen?
Well you can.
On September 29 and 30, the famous chef known for her southern cooking will meet fans and sign books for those lucky folks who get a wristband by buying any item at the Paula Deen retail store at Broadway at the Beach, according to a Facebook event.
On September 29 starting at 8 a.m., 250 wristbands will be distributed to those who make any purchase in the Paula Deen retail store. The limit is one per person, and Deen will meet fans at her restaurant from from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
On September 30, the same deal applies, except Deen will meet fans from noon to 2 p.m., according to to a a Facebook post.
The store and restaurant are located at 1202 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments