Myrtle Beach-area bar hosting ‘pageant-style competition for fat guys’

Ever heard of a dad bod competition?
Neither had Klocker’s Tavern owner Jason Klocker.
That’s why when Klocker’s bartender, Rachel Richards, approached him with the idea to raise money for the Behr Down Foundation, Jason was all in.
“I thought it was an awesome one because I myself have a dad bod,” Klocker says. “I just thought it was a great idea, I’ve never heard of it before. I figured ‘Hey, a pageant-style competition for fat guys? I’m in.’”
The show is happening in a few weeks and proceeds will go to the Behr Down Foundation, which provides financial assistance and resources to families affected by Down syndrome.
Klocker and his wife Erica started the nonprofit two years ago when their son, Behr, was born and diagnosed with Down syndrome.
“We also provide assistance for new families to Down syndrome and any needs that they might have in regards to information and resources, stuff like that,” Klocker says.
On Saturday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. men (and possibly women) will strut their stuff to determine who’s best at rocking the dad bod.
You have a dad bod, says Richards, if “you can tell you used to have abs but you matured a little bit and you have a little gut over your abs. You can tell your lifestyle has changed a little bit.”
The competition will take the form of a traditional pageant and include a swimsuit competition, talent portion, casual-wear competition and “Sunday best” competition where contestants will dress up and answer questions.
But don’t expect to hear a political debate.
Richards says questions will stick to the lighter side, such as “how you got your dad bod, what inspired your dad bod, what you’re going to do with your dad bod in the future,” and whatnot.
And in this competition, size won’t necessarily determine the winner.
“I feel like it’s going to be more of their confidence with their dad bod and just how they rock their dad bod,” Richards says. “How they present their dad bod.”
A grand prize for the winner hasn’t been selected yet, but even non-contestants can buy $5 raffle tickets for the chance to win prizes like a round of golf, and gift cards to Celebrations Nightlife that can be used at Oz and Malibu nightclubs and Broadway Louie’s.
Richards says Fireball Girls will be on site between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. handing out Fireball swag and pouring shots. George Dickel is sponsoring the event, and eight $100 VIP tables are being sold. Each table includes a bottle of liquor with mixers or 12 domestic beers. Richards says only two tables are left.
Although Klocker prides himself on his own dad bod, he won’t be entering the competition.
“I feel like everybody would be playing for second place,” he says.
Event info
When: Saturday, September 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Klocker’s Tavern at 4807 U.S. Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
How to enter: You can sign up at Klocker’s Tavern and pay the $10 entry fee. Click here for more information.
Behr Down Foundation: http://www.thebehrdownfoundation.org/
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments