False alarm after plane feared down in Georgetown County, officials say

A plane that was reported going down near Georgetown earlier was a false alarm, according to the Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Third Class Ryan Dickinson said it was an emergency beacon that was set off by accident.
“Our command center heard from the FAA,” Dickinson said. “Right now they think it was a distress signal that was accidentally set off.”
Earlier, Midway Fire Rescue tweeted that they were responding to a plane down.
The airplane was allegedly in the ocean near Hobcaw Barony, according to a tweet from Georgetown County.
Georgetown County spokesperson Jackie Broach said that that an airport had received a distress signal beacon from a plane and then lost track of the plane, but that no one had seen a plane go down.
“All I know is a report was made,” Broach said. “I don’t think they found any evidence yet. We know it was reported but we haven’t seen any evidence of it, no one has reported a plane going down.”
Kirk Lovell with the Myrtle Beach International Airport said that they heard reports of a plane going down but didn’t know anything beyond that.
