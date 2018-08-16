Oh poo: black bear leaves droppings in a Carolina Forest backyard

Carolina Forest has a poo bear now.

Carl Nelson, who lives in Carolina Forest, took a photo of a bear pooping in his yard Wednesday evening. He said the dropping was close enough to the woods that after the bear left, he just knocked it into the forest.

A black bear poops in the yard of a Carolina Forst man. Carl Nelson

This is not the first time Nelson has seen bears on his property. He said he used to keep bird feeders near the wood, and a family of bears would stop by to get a snack.

Kayla Brantley, a wildlife biologist with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, said bears are typically more active during their mating season.

For a bear, the prospect of finding leftover food from humans can drive them to hop fences or get close to homes. Once the bear finds a snack in a yard, they might return to try their luck again, potentially forming a habit. Brantley said it is important to identify and remove potential bear attractants on your property.





Nelson moved his bird feeders, but said he doesn’t see the bear as a big threat.

“They’re cute, they’re very shy,” he said.