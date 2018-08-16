Oh poo: black bear leaves droppings in a Carolina Forest backyard

Carolina Forest has a poo bear now.
Carl Nelson, who lives in Carolina Forest, took a photo of a bear pooping in his yard Wednesday evening. He said the dropping was close enough to the woods that after the bear left, he just knocked it into the forest.
This is not the first time Nelson has seen bears on his property. He said he used to keep bird feeders near the wood, and a family of bears would stop by to get a snack.
Kayla Brantley, a wildlife biologist with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, said bears are typically more active during their mating season.
For a bear, the prospect of finding leftover food from humans can drive them to hop fences or get close to homes. Once the bear finds a snack in a yard, they might return to try their luck again, potentially forming a habit. Brantley said it is important to identify and remove potential bear attractants on your property.
Nelson moved his bird feeders, but said he doesn’t see the bear as a big threat.
“They’re cute, they’re very shy,” he said.
