‘Fake news’? Blogger sues Myrtle Beach mayor, city for defamation

A local blogger says Myrtle Beach officials defamed him and is now suing over the statements.
David Hucks operates the site MyrtleBeachSC.com and posts on Facebook. He filed a suit against Larry Bond, William Trotter, Brenda Bethune, Gordon Hirsch and the City of Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.
Bethune is Myrtle Beach’s mayor and Bond is a restaurant owner and served on the board of directors for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Trotter’s job and civil activities are unclear.
In May 2018, the city hired Hirsch as a communication consultant, according to the filing.
Two months later, the filing states, Hirsch made defamatory remarks towards Hucks including: Hucks will only endorse political candidates who pay for advertising, Hucks is unethical and untruthful and Hucks seeks money so that he will not write negative articles.
Hirsch made the comments while serving as the consultant and was acting under the direction of Bethune and the city, according to the suit.
In August, Hucks says he posted an article about property values and water quality readings. In response there were more attacks, the suit argues. Bond said Hucks tried to extort money from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce through a proposed advertising contract for $1.5 million. Bond also said Hucks is “terrorizing” Myrtle Beach, Hucks is a purveyor of fake news and Hucks hurts local businesses by spreading lies, according to the suit.
The filing also says Bethune said Hucks practices “fake journalism” and “there is nothing reputable about [Hucks’] kind of journalism.”
Trotter allegedly said Hucks is “the lowest type of Humanoid possible,” “digusting pig” and is a “psychotic lunatic.”
The suit asks for an unspecified amount of damages. City Spokesman Mark Kruea said he was not aware of the lawsuit, but the city doesn’t typically comment on lawsuits.
