Barge capsizes off Surfside Beach, U.S. Coast Guard responds

By Tyler Fleming

August 15, 2018 01:17 PM

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a capsized barge in waters off Surfside Beach Wednesday, according to a press release.

A Coast Guard boat and helicopter from Georgetown went out to help with the clean up. As of Wednesday afternoon, no pollution has been detected. The Coast Guard says it is working with the barge’s owner to identify any potential hazards.

The barge is owned by Great Lakes Dredging. It is unknown how the barge capsized.

The barge was there to begin dredging for sand for beach re-nourishment, a company spokesperson told The Sun News.

No injuries were reported.

