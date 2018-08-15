OMG! This local spot has one of the most over-the-top burgers in the country

A local burger has been named one of the most over-the-top burgers in the country by the Food Network.
The OMG burger at River City Cafe is one of 13 burgers recognized as one of the craziest around the country. It is held together with a knife and best eaten with a fork, according to Food Network. The burger has two seven-ounce patties, topped with hickory-smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, and two large onion rings on top.
But, Food Network said, the kicker is the bun, which is a pair of fried egg-and-cheese sandwiches.
With more than two dozen burgers to choose from, River City is known for its burgers that have won Best of the Beach consecutive years in a row.
River City has seven locations around the Grand Strand. Along with its specialty burgers, the restaurant offers seafood platters, a variety of fried appetizers — from grouper fingers to mushrooms to zucchini — and salads.
