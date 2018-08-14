Body found in the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park

A man died in the surf off Myrtle Beach State Park Monday morning. First responders from Horry County and the city went to the park, just south of Myrtle Beach city. County police said the victim was an adult man.
Coroner IDs man found dead in the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

August 14, 2018 11:17 AM

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a 71-year-old man who was found dead in the surf on Monday in Myrtle Beach.

Robert Thomas Kiddy of Springfield, Virginia, was found at Myrtle Beach State Park about 10 a.m.

Chief deputy coroner Tamara Willard said Kiddy has a condo in the area and has been visiting during the summer the last few years.

Willard said the coroner’s office is unsure of the cause of death. An autopsy was done Tuesday morning, she said.

Because of a “significant medical condition,” testing will have to be completed to determine the cause of death, which could take 12 weeks, Willard said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

