Report: Bystander revives man after a ‘near-drowning’ incident in Myrtle Beach swash

A bystander helped revive a 35-year-old man who police say nearly drowned in a Myrtle Beach swash on Monday.
Crews went to 29th Avenue South after initial reports of a cardiac arrest, but the incident was later described as “near-drowning.” Officers went to the hospital to follow up, and spoke with a witness who said she and her husband, the victim, were trying to cross the swash on the beach, but quickly realized it was too deep, a report said.
The woman said her husband “dropped off into the swash,” went under and then came back up. She said her husband was being pushed further inland up the swash by the current, and then went under again, the report said.
A bystander went into the swash and carried the victim out, authorities said. The man was unconscious and not breathing when he was pulled out of the swash, police said. The bystander then performed CPR and revived the victim before EMS got to the scene, a report said.
Fire rescue took the victim to the hospital, and police said he was responsive and stable.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
