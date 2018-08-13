Swimmer who fought off rescuers arrested after making it back to shore

One man will spend at least part of the night in jail after he fought of rescuers before coming to shore Monday night.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said rescuers were responding to a man in the water about 500 to 600 yards away from shore Monday night near 17th Ave. South in North Myrtle Beach.
But when rescuers got to him, he fought them off, Dowling said, adding that the man had been on the beach with a group of people who were drinking heavily.
“He somehow made it back to shore by himself and he won the grand prize by sitting in the city jail,” Dowling said, adding that he thought the man would be charged with public intoxication, but would have the exact charges the next morning.
“He started fighting with them and then swam back to shore at which point they arrested him.”
