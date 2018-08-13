Metal band known for spraying blood on the audience coming to Myrtle Beach area

Fake blood, slime and make-believe decapitations of presidents and celebrities: This is what you can expect at a GWAR concert.
Oh, and they’re coming to The House of Blues on Nov. 2. Tickets start at $20.
The heavy metal band that’s made its name by performing in elaborate costumes has a history of spraying fake blood and other fluid over audience members.
The Virginia-based rock band performs as characters in their own mythological tale, playing “elite fighting characters” sent to conquer the planet earth.
The band released its first album, “Hell-o” in 1988. They have more than a dozen studio albums.
Their latest album, “The Blood of Gods,” was released in 2017. It’s the band’s first album since original frontman and founder David Brockie died following a heroin overdose in 2014.
Click here to watch one of the band’s official videos for 2017’s “I’ll be Your Monster.” Content contains graphic scenes and may be disturbing.
Click here to buy tickets for the show.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments