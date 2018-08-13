What do you want to see in Surfside’s new entertainment district?

Surfside Beach Town Council members are holding a public hearing for a proposed entertainment district, which will surround the pier, during Tuesday’s council meeting.





The district will help the town to promote the area around the pier, documents state, by stopping new home construction and pushing owners to bring in new entertainment businesses to the area.

Currently, 18 properties are in the affected zone. The new district includes about six acres surrounding the pier between 1st Avenue South to north of Surfside Drive, and from Dogwood Drive south, then east towards the ocean.

The issue of an entertainment district was first brought to the planning commission in June 2016.

On Tuesday, town residents will have their chance to express their concerns in council chambers starting at 6:30 p.m.





During the council meeting, members will consider adopting the E-district, which will rezone certain properties from amusement district to entertainment.

The entertainment designation would help brand the area as the boardwalk area and a family beach, officials said.