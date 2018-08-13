‘I’m lovin’ it’: Myrtle Beach teen records ‘McDonald’s Drive-Thru Song’ at McDonald’s

Ellen, are you watching?

That’s what South Carolina teenager Cecily Hennigan wants to know.

The star of a viral video seen more than 100,000 thousand times is hoping that comedian/talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres was one of the viewers who saw her belt out the “McDonald’s Drive-Thru Song” at the most appropriate place — a drive-thru of a McDonald’s in Myrtle Beach.

Last Wednesday, Hennigan posted a video on her Facebook page of her stirring rendition of the “McDonald’s Drive-Thru Song,” which was originated by YouTube star Toddrick Hall.

While the joy of performing to a captive audience working at McDonald’s drive-thru, and a car full of her friends, is obvious to anyone who has watched Hennigan’s video, she admits that she has an ulterior motive. She wants to appear on “Ellen.”

But at first, she just wanted to remove an item from her bucket list.

“This has been a dream of mine to do at a McDonald’s!” Hennigan wrote on her Facebook with the video. “So glad I could accomplish it before I left for school!”

This is not a one-hit wonder. Even though she is just a rising junior in high school, Hennigan is accomplished. She played Fantine, one of the leads in a high school production of “Les Miserables,” and performed in area talent competitions before auditioning for the hit TV show, “The Voice,” according to myhorrynews.com.

Hennigan had been a student at Conway High School, but the talented teen is transferring to Greenville’s Governors School for the Arts, according to WPDE.

But before she heads to the Upstate to major in music, she got to show off her singing skills again, WYFF reported. She even provided viewers of her video with an explanatory introduction before performing.

“We’re in the McDonald’s line and I’m about to do the McDonald’s song and see what they say,” Hennigan says in the video. “We already ordered our food and just wrapped back around.”





Then came the song. The lyrics even registered a few orders on the drive-thru’s interactive confirmation menu.

As Hennigan closed the song with McDonald’s catchy slogan “Ba-da-bop-ba-ba, I’m loving it,” the drive-thru attendant on the other end of the intercom could be heard cheering, saying “You’re so good!”

After composing herself, an excited Hennigan apologized for wasting the employee’s time.

“Have a good night,” Hennigan said, to which the employee responded “You too, girl.”

It has been a very good stretch of days for Hennigan. The video has gone viral, has been shared by multiple news organizations and she has been showered with praise.

The video on Hennigan’s original Facebook post has been viewed more than 102,000 times, has been shared 2,200-plus times while garnering close to 2,000 combined comments and reactions.

Hennigan has shown her appreciation to such strong reactions with follow-up posts on Facebook.

In one, she wrote, “Ahhhhhhh! I am so overwhelmed with joy from all of this wonderful feedback!” In another, Hennigan posted a message of gratitude.

“Hey y’all!” is how an excited Hennigan opens the video before thanking people for giving her “love and support,” in response to her drive-thru performance. “I was not expecting it to go this big and this viral.”

She also wanted to take a moment to give credit to Hall for originating the song and performance.

“That is not my song, a lot of people thought it was,” Hennigan said. “It is by Toddrick Hall ... he’s just insanely talented.”

Hennigan also explained how her performance came to be, saying it was something she has always had the impulse to do since memorizing the words from Hall’s performance.

“When I was at McDonald’s the other night, it just kind of happened. It was a spur of the moment thing,” Hennigan said, before making her pitch to appear on DeGeneres’ hit talk show. “I hope you enjoy it, and keep sharing it, and liking it and commenting on it. Because I want to go onto ‘Ellen,’ if I can. So just go do that. Thanks.”

If she gets on “Ellen,” it won’t be Hennigan’s first appearance on a major network program. She was filmed in New York City as a part of the crowd watching “Today,” outside of NBC’s studio at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

“Today” show host Hoda Kotb is even pictured next to Hennigan in another post the S.C. teen shared on Facebook. She called that “BEST MORNING EVER!!!!!!!!!!”

She might have to update that status if Ellen saw the video and asks Hennigan for a guest appearance.