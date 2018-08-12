Want to watch the Perseid meteor shower along the Grand Strand? Here’s how

The Perseid meteor shower is streaking across the sky this month.
The annual shower will last through Aug. 24, with Aug. 11 - 12 and Aug. 12 - 13 the best nights for viewing.
Along the Grand Strand, there are several dark spots to best view the shower.
On the South Strand, boat landings such as Morse Park Landing in Murrells Inlet will provide a spot to view the shower with limited lights.
Along the beach, the pointe in North Myrtle Beach and areas around Myrtle Beach State Park and Huntingdon Beach State Park should be away from well-lite parts of town.
Keep in mind the state parks close at 10 p.m.
