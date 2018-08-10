The Dollar General on Beaver Run Boulevard near the intersection of S.C. 544 and Highway 17 on Friday had a “Store Closing” banner hanging in front Friday.
Myrtle Beach-area store shutting down

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

August 10, 2018 09:20 PM

A local store appears to be going out of business.

The Dollar General on Beaver Run Boulevard near the intersection of S.C. 544 and Highway 17 on Friday had a “Store Closing” banner hanging out front Friday.

Signs saying “Everything must go” and “Total inventory liquidation” were posted inside and some items were discounted by up to 25 percent.

An assistant manager who answered the phone Friday night said she didn’t have an exact date for the closing.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

