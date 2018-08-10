Myrtle Beach-area store shutting down

A local store appears to be going out of business.
The Dollar General on Beaver Run Boulevard near the intersection of S.C. 544 and Highway 17 on Friday had a “Store Closing” banner hanging out front Friday.
Signs saying “Everything must go” and “Total inventory liquidation” were posted inside and some items were discounted by up to 25 percent.
An assistant manager who answered the phone Friday night said she didn’t have an exact date for the closing.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments