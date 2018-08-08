A pup got stranded in a dog park pond. Watch this Myrtle Beach cop come to the rescue

A pup lost its way after it was swimming after ducks and got stranded in the pond at a Myrtle Beach dog park Wednesday.
But Myrtle Beach police came to the dog’s rescue.
The department posted a video on Facebook that shows an officer, Cpl. Tommy Hunt, paddling out in the pond to get the small dog.
Cpl. Thom Vest with the police department said the dog was swimming after ducks in the pond at Barc Park South in The Market Common. The dog swam a little too far and ended up on the island in the middle of the pond.
In the video you can see the dog, named Willie Nelson, on the end of the board with Hunt. Cheers can be heard in the background as Willie Nelson nears the shore and is reunited with its owners.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
