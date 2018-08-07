Three people have been transported to the hospital after a wreck on Carolina Forest Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.
Local

Multi-car crash with injuries on Carolina Forest Boulevard

By Tyler Fleming And Megan Tomasic

August 07, 2018 11:55 AM

Three people have been transported to the hospital after a wreck on Carolina Forest Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Battalion Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue said four to five vehicles were involved in the crash. At this time he is not aware of the extent of the patient’s injuries.

James Bailey, who was driving east on River Oaks Drive, said he saw the crash happen. According to Bailey, a white Kia made a u-turn and was hit by a dump truck, causing the truck to spin out.

Two passengers from the Kia were transported to the hospital, as well as the driver of the dump truck, he said.

Bailey said a small white pickup truck also sustained damage from the wreck.

After the crash a white sedan with heavy damage to the front end sat in the middle of the intersection of Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive.

