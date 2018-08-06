How this new vehicle policy will save money for Conway police officers, department

Conway class-1 police officers will now be able to take their cop cars home. The Conway City Council voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to approve the change.
Conway Police Chief Dale Long said the change will help with attracting and retaining police officers. He also said having the cars in neighborhoods will help keep communities safe as people will know their is an officer nearby.
Police retention between municipality police departments and Horry County Police was a contentious issue during many of the county races leading into the 2018 Republican primaries in June. Local public safety departments have been looking for ways to maintain experienced officers.
Keeping their cars will help police officers save money on their commutes to and from work. Not all officers are included in the program. Long said that class-1 officers who live within 10 miles of work and have not had any recent disciplinary actions qualify. A little over 20 officers currently meet the requirements.
The program will cost at most an additional $11,000 per year to cover the additional gas, depending on how much travel is needed.
The Conway Police Department currently has enough cars for the program, although one car will need to have its computer system updated.
“We certainly believe the benefits outweigh the cost,” Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said.
